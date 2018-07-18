News/products
July 18, 2018

Rotary Lift Introduces No-Lever Tire Changer

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

The Rotary R1150 Leverless Tire Changer is a no-lever action, hub mounting tire changer that offers a safe and efficient way to change a large variety of difficult tires and wheels. According to the company, the tire machine can handle the most challenging tire and wheel combinations. It’s great on low profiles, runflats, exotic rims, and other specialty jobs while also able to change difficult light truck combinations such as 17.5” and 19.5” super duty wheels.

The operator guides the machine using a simple two-button control. The risk of marring a wheel or damaging a bead is minimized as all contact with the tire and wheel are made not on metal, but on durable non-abrasive components. The wheel is fastened through the center hole by using a quick release shaft and wingnut along with a non-abrasive plastic centering cone.

The electrical motor is equipped with an exclusive, innovative inverter, which regulates rotational speed by pressing foot pedal. Rotational speed slows as the stress on the bead increases avoiding any damage to the tire.

Check out the video demo here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=PU-3bZtr_aI.

You can find more information online at rotarylift.com/wheel-service.

