September 29, 2017

RepairPal Partners With Dash

RepairPal has announced a new partnership with open connected car platform, Dash.

With the partnership, RepairPal has been integrated into the Dash app, allowing drivers to quickly diagnose their vehicle’s ‘Check Engine Light’ code and connect with trusted, local shops through the RepairPal Certified network.

The app now has the ability to give drivers personalized repair estimates and descriptions on their car issues. The app also lists a base of over 2,000 RepairPal Certified shops across the U.S., knowing quality work will always be completed at a fair price.

Dash’s app is currently used by over 400,000 drivers. Through Dash, drivers can set maintenance notifications and find the cheapest gas nearby. Users can also set up remote driver safety alerts, as well as parental notifications for things like curfew and geo-location.

The app is currently available for Android and IOS.

