Rema Tip Top to Showcase New Gooseneck Stitcher at 2018 SEMA Show

Rema Tip Top has designed and developed a Gooseneck Stitcher for the tire repair industry that has been tested for ergonomics, the company says.

With this new design, tire technicians can achieve enhanced stitching performance and maneuverability with comfort and efficiency, according to the company. The engineered design permits better control as the tire technician maneuvers the Gooseneck Stitcher inside the crown and sidewall area of the tire to ensure good adhesion while reducing stress to the wrist and hand.

“When we started the design phase of the Gooseneck Stitcher, it was important that we solve the challenges that tire technicians have been communicating to us. Rema Tip Top focused on how to create a tool that gave the technician more control, but reduced the force they needed to exert,” states Brian Bennett, the company’s business development manager.

The company will showcase the Gooseneck Stitcher at the 2018 SEMA show in Las Vegas Oct 30 to Nov 2. The Gooseneck Stitchers are available in two sizes: 1-1/2” x 1/8” and 2” x ¼”. These “Stitchers” can be purchased at the show and are available now from an authorized Rema Tip Top distributor. For more information, visit rematiptop.com.