July 24, 2018

Achieva Rubber Corp. Recalls Certain Innova Ultra Runner Tires

Achieva Rubber Corp. is recalling certain Innova Ultra Runner tires sizes 5.30-12 in 6-ply and 4.80-12 in 4-ply with the date code rage of 0114 through 3917, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The tires fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 119, “New Pneumatic Tires – Other Than Passenger Cars.” If the tires fail to meet the strength test requirements, the tire may fail, increasing the risk of a crash.

Achieva will notify owners, and dealers will replace the affected tires with new tires, free of charge, the NHTSA recall notice says. The recall is expected to begin Aug. 6. Owners may contact Achieva customer service at 1-310-328-8868.

