Raybestos Increases Opti-Cal Caliper Coverage

Brake Part Inc.’s Raybestos brand has added over 100 new part numbers to its line of Opti-Cal brake calipers, increasing coverage of popular domestic and import nameplate applications.

“Since its introduction earlier this year, the line of Raybestos Opti-Cal brake calipers has been so successful that we’re proud to expand coverage so quickly by adding more than 100 new part numbers now with ongoing part number introductions planned,” said Kristin Grons, marketing manager at Brake Parts Inc. “Customers have responded very positively to the Opti-Cal line; they especially like two key features, superior quality and no core to return, so they don’t have to deal with old cores taking up valuable shelf space.”

Unlike traditional calipers, the Opti-Cal caliper line is composed of a new caliper body, bracket, and components, including pistons, lubricated guide pins, and pad mounting hardware to ensure they fit and function correctly. Aluminum or zinc plated housings and zinc plated brackets deliver superior corrosion prevention. The zinc finish provides all-weather protection, inhibits rust, and maintains a pristine appearance according to the company.