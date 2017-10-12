News/GIIB
October 12, 2017

Point S Opens Its First Store in Malaysia

The day after the much celebrated Chinese mid-Autumn festival, Point S opened its first store, in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, a year after Malaysia’s public listed GIIB group signed on as a license of Point S Malaysia. GIIB group, known regionally for its “Supercool” brand of retread rubber, took a significant step by venturing into Point S retailing franchise.

“We had deliberately positioned ourselves for other business model within the tire industry, and saw an opportunity in the retailing scene of Malaysia, and especially with Point S retailing concept,” said Mr. Tai Qisheng, deputy CEO of GIIB group and managing director of Point S Malaysia.

With the opening of this store, Point S has further established itself as a global tire retailer, with locations in Europe, North America, Africa, and now Asia. Fabien Bouquet, CEO of Point S Development indicated more news will be coming from the brand’s growth in Asia and added, “We are elated to cross over to Asia in our ambitious drive to be the first global tyre retailing chain. We registered our Point S Asia representative office in Singapore just earlier this year, and appointed GIIB to be our partner in Malaysia, and now our first store in Asia. This is really a significant moment for Point S, as well as the tire industry.”

