Pep Boys Expands Tire Installation for Amazon.com Customers Nationally

Pep Boys has announced that it will take its Amazon.com Ship-to-Store tire installation national. Customers can now choose their neighborhood Pep Boys for professional installation of any brand of tires they purchase on Amazon.com. At nearly 1,000 locations, Pep Boys is one of the largest service networks to collaborate with Amazon.

“Pep Boys will now offer customers across the country the convenience of having tires purchased on Amazon shipped directly to our locations and installed by our expert pros,” said Dan Ninivaggi, CEO of Pep Boys parent company Icahn Automotive Group. “We know shoppers sometimes prefer to buy auto parts and accessories from their favorite online retailers, and we’re pleased Pep Boys can still service their vehicles through our national service network.”

Earlier this year, Pep Boys tested the offering in Tampa, Fla., and has since expanded to other major markets. The program will be available at all Pep Boys locations nationwide by the end of 2018. As the largest national service chain without an affiliation to an original equipment manufacturer, Pep Boys offers customers a wide selection of tire brands, and working with Amazon broadens drivers’ choices even further. When customers shop for tires on Amazon.com, they are prompted to select a local service provider and a preferred installation date and time.

The Amazon collaboration is the latest in a series of ongoing investments in customer convenience and value, and expansion into new markets and channels for Icahn Automotive, one of the nation’s leading providers of automotive service and parts. In 2017 and 2018, the Company expanded its local service footprint in key markets by acquiring both franchised and owned service centers and remodeling existing Pep Boys parts and service locations. In addition, the company continues to invest in people, programs, technical training and technology to ensure a superior customer experience.