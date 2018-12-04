Oriente Tire USA Taps Halldane as the Petlas Tire New Sales Director

Oriente Tire U.S.A, LLC. has named David R.J. Halldane as its U.S. sales director for Petlas. He will be responsible for market and sales development of Petlas Tire’s PCR/LTR and SUV tire lines in the U.S.

Halldane is a veteran of the tire business for over 30 years, with experience in the retail, commercial, industrial, wholesale and manufacturing sides of the industry.

Before joining Petlas, Halldane worked as the national sales manager of Linglong Tire in the U.S. and the western sales director for Nexen Tire U.S.A. He also held the position of national sales manager for ITA-Itochu Tire America and the Commercial Western Sales / Operations / Distribution for Tire Centers L.L.C.

Petlas is focused on the development of their PCR/LTR and SUV tire lines and is widely known in the U.S. market for its range of agricultural (radial) and OTR tires. Petlas tires are manufactured in Turkey and are not subject to A/D or C/V duties, making them very competitive, according to the company.

The company produces PCR, SUV and LTR tires in sizes ranging from 12” to 20”. The line includes run-flat tires developed with Petlas’ own engineering. All Petlas tires are DOT marked, are covered by product liability and offer DDP affordable prices.

Petlas is considered the world’s No. 52 tire manufacturer. Production at its Kırşehir, Turkey plant is rated at 11 million car tires, 1.5 million agricultural tires, 850,000 TBR tires, and 400,000 OTR tires. The company has invested nearly $775 million since 2005 to increase capacity.

Visit the company website for more details on the Petlas Tire line www.orientepetlas.com. Mr. Halldane can be reached at [email protected].