February 2, 2017

Optronics Launches New Fusion Thinline LED Lamp

February 2, 2017

Tire Review Staff,

Heavy-duty LED vehicle lighting manufacturer and supplier, Optronics International has introduced its new Fusion Thinline surface-mount LED combination stop, tail, turn and backup lamp.optronics

The first lamp to combine stop, tail, turn and backup functions in a common bar light format, the Optronics’ Fusion LED combination lamp was originally introduced in 2014, Optronics said.

The new Fusion Thinline is available in 4-inch round and 6-inch oval formats with grommet- and flange-mount versions that fit most standard lighting applications.

Optronics also makes a Fusion combination lamp with its GloLight technology and the light can be mounted virtually anywhere on a vehicle, the company adds.

“Our Fusion LED combination lamps captured the attention of the industry in 2014, and set a trend with their innovative lamp consolidation technology and convenient surface-mount design,” said Brett Johnson, president and CEO of Optronics International. “With the introduction of our new Fusion Thinline surface-mount LED combination stop, tail, turn and backup lamp, Optronics signals its intention to continue to set the pace for commercial vehicle lighting.”

The new lamp is expected to begin shipping in early spring 2017 and will be available in the U.S. and Canada through the company’s extensive distribution network.

For more information, visit www.optronicsinc.com.

