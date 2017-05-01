Omni United Names New U.S. Exec

Omni United has hired Phillip D. Caris as the executive director for its U.S. businesses.

In his new role, Caris will be responsible for the overall operations of Omni United in the U.S. and will play a pivotal role in strategically growing Omni’s distribution business, the company said.

“In the coming years we are looking to build a multi-brand global distribution business and we will be aggressive in acquiring more companies both in and outside the U.S. I am sure Phil’s wealth of experience and knowledge will play a pivotal role in strategically growing the US business,” said GS Sareen, founder and CEO of Omni United.

Prior to joining Omni, Caris spent more than 32 years with Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. During his tenure with Cooper he served in various sales and marketing roles in the tiremaker’s North American and European operations.

Caris has an bachelor’s from Ohio Northern University and an MBA from the Bowling Green State University.