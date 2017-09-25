Omni United Launches ‘Birdies for BCRF’

Throughout October, Omni United will donate $100 towards breast cancer research for every birdie Radar Tire brand ambassador Jodi Ewart makes during a tournament. Funds raised during the “Birdies for BCRF” will support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) through its Play for P.I.N.K. partner.

Additionally, the opportunity to pledge a specific dollar amount for every birdie that Jodi makes during the month of October is open to other companies and individuals. To make a pledge/one time donation you can log on to pledgeit.org/birdies-for-bcrf.

“One of the pillars that Omni United is built on is giving back to society and over the years Radar Tires has started to be recognized as a brand that has been persistently making a positive impact on people lives. Breast cancer is a cause that has been close to our heart and we will continue to contribute and support the mission of BCRF and the great work they do. I would like to invite our partners, customers, and the public in general to join us in this initiative and pledge along with us,” said GS Sareen, founder and CEO of Omni United.

This year is the sixth consecutive year that Omni United will support BCRF. Omni United and Radar Tires has supported BCRF not just through monetary donations but also through sponsoring and undertaking numerous initiatives to spread awareness for this cause.