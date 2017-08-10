NSF International Launches TPMS Registration

NSF International, an independent global organization with more than 70 years of product testing and certification expertise, has launched a new TPMS Registration program.

Through NSF International’s new TPMS registration program, TPMS sensors are tested to federal motor vehicle regulations while working with a vehicle’s on-board systems to warn drivers when a tire is dangerously under inflated.

NFS has registered its first TPMS sensors made by Standard Motor Products, Inc. already.

To earn NSF International registration, Standard Motor Products’ TPMS sensors met the following requirements:

-Compliance with FMVSS (Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards) 138. Testing is performed on a vehicle for each protocol and for each sensor.

-Functionality and performance testing including accurate location reporting, sensor accuracy, low pressure warning repeatability and sensor ID write testing for sensors with COPY ID capabilities.

-Compliance with Code of Federal Regulations Title 47 Part 15 “Radio Frequency Devices.”

For meeting these requirements, Standard Motor Products (SMP) can list its registered sensors on NSF International’s website and use the NSF International registered label, providing consumers confidence that the TPMS sensor will work correctly. NSF International registered sensors will also appear in Tiremetrix’s TPMS Manager providing shops with the information they need to service vehicles equipped with TPMS and identify high-quality sensors including sensors registered with NSF by Standard Motor.

“Becoming the first TPMS manufacturer to earn NSF International registration is an achievement that symbolizes our commitment to safety. When our customers see the NSF International Registered logo on our packaging, they can be sure that SMP has taken the necessary steps to deliver the highest-quality TPMS sensors,” said John Herc, senior product manager, Standard Motor Products.