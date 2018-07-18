Nexen Tire’s N’Fera Club Adopts Prominent Off-Road Trails

Nexen Tire America Inc.’s N’Fera Club has adopted 13 off-roading trails in Big Bear, Calif. The Adopt-A-Trail volunteers contribute over 25,000 hours annually to maintain the trails in the San Bernardino National Forest. Volunteers help keep the trails clean and safe while also helping the Forest Service monitor for illegal activities and dangerous open fires as a part of the San Bernardino Forest Adopt-A-Trail program.

“There is not enough annual budget for the U.S. Forest Service to maintain these forest routes,” says Paul Jho, motorsports senior manager at Nexen Tire America. “We feel it’s necessary to support the diverse collection of groups, clubs, and organizations that help maintain these forest roads and trails for continued public access to the backcountry.”

Prominent OHV routes adopted by Nexen Tire include Gold Mountain Jeep Trail, Rattlesnake Canyon, Clarks Grade and Tunnel II Ridge.

Nexen recently hosted local dealers and members of the media in a two-day Jeep off-roading adventure in Big Bear to demonstrate the world-class performance of Nexen’s extreme off-road tire, the Roadian MTX. Popular off-road sizes 33- 35- and 37-inch tires are now available.