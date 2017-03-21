Nexen Hosts ‘Purple Summit’ to Celebrate Worldwide Partners

Nexen Tire Corp. recently hosted business partners from 34 countries at its “2017 Purple Summit, Manchester,” to show its commitment to its worldwide partners and build stronger partnership marketing.

An integrated marketing campaign of the tiremaker, the “Purple Summit” was organized as an effort to “foster and strengthen its relationships with worldwide business partners and increase the company’s presence in the global market,” Nexen said.

“We are proud to organize the ‘2017 Purple Summit, Manchester’ for our worldwide business partners and customers, and to build deeper, and long-term business relationships,” adds Travis Kang, CEO of Nexen Tire Corp. “We will remain committed to investing in and growing our partnerships with our partners and customers around the world.”

During the event, guests were invited to a welcome dinner, followed by conferences highlighting Nexen’s global marketing activities and its products at Manchester City Football Academy.

Guests also enjoyed a soccer match between Manchester City F.C. and Liverpool F.C. at Etihad Stadium. Nexen is a major sponsor of Manchester City F.C.