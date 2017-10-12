New Tool Simplifies Wheel Buying Process

In order to simplify the process of shopping for and purchasing the right wheels, Arconic has announced the introduction of the new “SPECFinder” online tool for Alcoa aluminum truck wheels. The tool was designed to create an easy-to-use method of delivering the correct OEM data code to the user, providing the user with a graphical interface to narrow down their selection by brand, axle type, wheel size, and variety of other finish and style parameters.

The SPECFinder tool was created in response to the number of differing identifying codes used by manufactures, and the need to make the buying process easier for end users who may be challenged with the variety of nomenclature encountered in the wheel buying process.