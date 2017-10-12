News/Alcoa Aluminum Truck Wheels
October 12, 2017

New Tool Simplifies Wheel Buying Process

Editor's Note: (Editor’s Note: Special thanks to Michael Ingram for his help on this article.)

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Women in Auto Care Announces 2017 Women of the Year Award Winners

Point S Opens Its First Store in Malaysia

WELD Racing Acquires Forgestar Performance Wheels

Finnish Study Shows Potential for 96% Reduction in Vehicles

Hankook Tire Offers Rebate Program for Winter Tires

Tire Review Announces Winner of 2017 Top Shop Awards

Goodyear Rolls Out New Long-Haul Tire

TIA Urges Congress to Cover Hurricane Irma in Disaster Relief Bill

AAPEX Working to Enhance Safety During Show

Yokohama’s Spartan Athletes Prepare for Race

In order to simplify the process of shopping for and purchasing the right wheels, Arconic has announced the introduction of the new “SPECFinder” online tool for Alcoa aluminum truck wheels.  The tool was designed to create an easy-to-use method of delivering the correct OEM data code to the user, providing the user with a graphical interface to narrow down their selection by brand, axle type, wheel size, and variety of other finish and style parameters.

The SPECFinder tool was created in response to the number of differing identifying codes used by manufactures, and the need to make the buying process easier for end users who may be challenged with the variety of nomenclature encountered in the wheel buying process.

 

Show Full Article