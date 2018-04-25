News/Hunter Engineering
April 25, 2018

Hunter Introduces New HD QuickGrip adaptors for WinAlign

Hunter Engineering Co. has introduced the new WinAlign HD QuickGrip adaptors. The new product features faster installation to speed alignment service and no metal-to-metal contact to prevent rim damage.

WinAlign HD and HD QuickGrip adaptors allow for simultaneous three-axis measurement. Proper wheel alignment can increase tire life by 20% and decrease fuel consumption by 2%. For this reason, many service facilities and fleets routinely check heavy-duty truck wheel alignment readings as part of regular preventative maintenance programs.

“Our faster WinAlign HD QuickGrip adaptors speed alignment checks allowing service facilities to sell more alignment service,” said Hunter Product Manager, Don Glaser. “Proactive alignment service prevents premature tire wear.”

 

 

