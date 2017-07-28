New Holland Offering Goodyear Super Single LSW Tires

Titan International has announced that New Holland Agriculture is now offering the Goodyear LSW1000/40R32 fronts and LSW1100/45R46 rears setup.

The super single tires use low sidewall technology and will be available direct from the factory and equipped on MFWD tractors in the New Holland T8 lines according to Titan.

“New Holland has long been at the forefront of innovation in the agriculture industry, and they’re showing that again by recognizing the benefit of offering an alternative to narrow duals that provides much better performance,” said Scott Sloan, agricultural product manager for Titan and Goodyear Farm Tires. “By offering this particular Goodyear super single LSW tire setup at the OEM level, New Holland is taking the necessary steps to get their customers what they need.”