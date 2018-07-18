New AAPEX Blog Shares Automotive Aftermarket Trends

AAPEX has introduced a new blog to help attendees of the conference and the industry stay informed, featuring insights from industry experts on how the latest vehicle technologies, trends and issues are impacting the global automotive aftermarket. AAPEX represents the $740 billion global automotive aftermarket industry and will take place Tuesday, Oct. 30 through Thursday, Nov. 1, at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas. The show is a trade-only event and is not open to the general public, co-owned by the Auto Care Association and the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA), the light vehicle aftermarket division of the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA).

In the opening AAPEX blogs, Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association, covers “The Top 4 Opportunities That Come with Access to Vehicle Data,” and how the vast majority of motorists have no idea that their personal information is being collected and aggregated by their own vehicles, then sold to the highest bidder.

Bill Long, president and chief operating officer, Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA), addresses “Why We Are Positive About the Aftermarket … and AAPEX,” with a look at near-term trends, including changes in the distribution model such as e-tailing and omni-channels, and how autonomy – whenever it arrives in force – will mean more miles driven as vehicle usage becomes more available to new categories of motorists.

AAPEX 2018 will feature more than 2,500 exhibiting companies displaying the latest products, services and technologies. More than 47,000 targeted buyers are expected to attend and approximately 162,000 automotive aftermarket professionals from 135 countries are projected to be in Las Vegas during AAPEX 2018.

The AAPEX Blog is designed to keep attendees ahead of the curve year-round as the automotive aftermarket faces near-constant change that presents both opportunities for growth, as well as long-term shifts and threats.

To read the weekly AAPEX Blog, visit the AAPEX website, www.aapexshow.com. On social media, follow AAPEX at #AAPEX18.