Monroe Introduces ‘Feel the Difference Quote It’ Sweepstakes

Tenneco’s Monroe brand is running a “Feel the Difference Quote It” sweepstakes between now and Dec. 3, 2017.

To enter the contest customers must get a valid quote on shock or strut replacement services, a yellow Feel the Difference guarantee tear pad sheet and text a photo of the estimate or invoice with the keyword “shocks” to “444999.” Monroe will award $500 to winners.

“This is a great opportunity to win $500 and have your ride control inspected for wear,” said Denise Hanefeld, brand and marketing manager of North America Aftermarket at Tenneco. “If you invest in replacing your shocks and struts, you want to ‘feel the difference’ and this promotion offers an exciting opportunity to win big – just by having your ride control inspected. The new Monroe Guarantee gives you added confidence in making this investment.”

Only one entry is allowed per customer at participating automotive service providers. Tenneco will hold a weekly drawing during the promotion period, with one $500 prizewinner selected at random each week. When a service shop’s customer wins, so does the shop, in the form of four iconic Monroe counter stools.

For more information, visit www.monroe.com.