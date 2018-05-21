Monro Acquires Free Service Tire

Monro, Inc. has acquired Johnson City, Tennessee-based Free Service Tire Company.

The asset acquisition includes Free Service Tire’s 12 retail and commercial stores, four wholesale distribution centers and one retread facility, adding to Monro’s more than 130 existing retail, commercial and wholesale locations in Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia. Monro will continue to operate all Free Service Tire locations and retain store-level, wholesale and retread associates.

“This acquisition expands our footprint in the South, while providing Monro with an even stronger platform for further growth in these markets,” said Brett Ponton, president and CEO of Monro. “Equally important, we are extremely pleased to welcome these outstanding teammates and locations to our company and look forward to working with the entire Free Service Tire team.”

Lewis Wexler, Jr., Free Service Tire’s president stated, “We are incredibly excited to join the Monro team to continue Free Service Tire’s 99-year history of success into the future. We have been approached by many companies over the years, but it wasn’t until Monro came along that we found the right fit for our customers, our employees and our company. Monro has a tradition and business model much like ours, and I am confident that Free Service Tire’s tradition of outstanding customer service will continue under Monro’s ownership.”

The transaction closed on May 13 and is expected to add approximately $47 million in annualized sales, representing a sales mix of 15% service and 85% tires.