Mitchell 1 Releases ProDemand Updates

Mitchell 1’s latest release of its ProDemand software includes several features to enhance the user experience.

“The latest release of ProDemand includes some significant updates that have been requested by our users,” said Gary Hixson, senior market manager for ProDemand at Mitchell 1. “The new look and feel of the search results, along with the additional content, will be especially helpful and save technicians time as they seek out information to repair vehicles more efficiently.”

To help make information easy to find, the 1Search results page has been simplified to show the “OEM Plus” results and the real-world SureTrack results side-by-side, Mitchell 1 said.

Additional enhancements include:

Smarter results for older vehicles with non-SAE codes

The Common Repair Procedures Graph has been updated to deliver a more granular view of when components are replaced based on real-world repair records

Improved tracking of SureTrack Community member activity, such as asking questions, replying and answering questions.

To learn more about the latest ProDemand enhancements, visit the mitchell1.com.