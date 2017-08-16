Milestar Launches New Website

Milestar Tires, a brand of Tireco, has announced the launch of it’s new website– www.milestartires.com.

“We’re excited to launch a new website that helps tell our story and allows for ease of use, navigation, and search,” said Andrew Hoit, Tireco’s vice president of sales and marketing. “We’re dedicated to providing our dealers and consumers the best, most reliable information available for our products; and the new site is just one of many tools we are launching to support this initiative.”

The site was designed with the idea of mobile first due to recent mobile site queries surpassing desktop ones. The site was designed to showcase updated news, features and available sizes, the company said.

The site features a new, real-time-database size and application search for the most up-to-date tire sizing. It also features an all-new easy locator for quick, Milestar authorized dealer location searches.