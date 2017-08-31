Mickey Thompson Offers Rebates on Select Tire, Wheel Purchases

Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels has announced their new reward program, Big & Bigger rewards. Customers are eligible to receive up to a $225 in rebates with purchases of select truck and SUV tires and wheels from Sept. 1 through Nov. 15.

“We’ve dedicated ourselves to developing the best truck and SUV tires and wheels on the market,” said Ken Warner, vice president of marketing for Mickey Thompson. “This incredible rebate program is a great way for customers to experience the smooth ride and dependability of Mickey Thompson truck wheels and tires.”

Several rebates are available to customers such as a $100 reward on a set of four Deegan 38 All-Terrain tires, any size; $125 on a set of four qualifying Mickey Thompson tires under 35 inches; or $150 on a set of four qualifying Mickey Thompson tires 35 inches or larger.

The program also includes a $75 reward on the purchase of any four Mickey Thompson wheels.

See http://www.mickeythompsontires.com/offer for details.