Michelin Debuts New Line-Haul Drive Tire

Available immediately, the new Michelin XDA Energy + is a dual drive-position tire for line-haul applications, Michelin North America announced at the North American Commercial Vehicle show . The XDA Energy + is designed for fleets and owner-operators who are focused on fuel savings to reduce their operating costs, Michelin said. Fuel savings is driven by a FuelSaver compound formula for ultra-low rolling resistance.

Compliant with SmartWay, California Air Resources Board and a significant contributor to Greenhouse Gas Phase II regulations, the tire supports fleet sustainability and green initiatives. Confident in the tire’s fuel-efficiency capability, Michelin will offer a limited guarantee of $400 per truck in fuel savings. Fleets can contact their local Michelin representative to schedule a fuel evaluation of the XDA Energy+ versus a competitive product.

The XDA Energy + features wide circumferential grooves for efficient water evacuation and grooved, angled walls to help resist stone retention that can lead to stone drilling that potentially damages the casing, the company said. The sidewall also features TW6 OzoneShield technology for increased protection against weathering. The tire features a durable Michelin casing capable of supporting multiple retreads reducing maintenance costs.

The Michelin XDA Energy + comes with the 7/7/3 manufacturer’s limited casing guarantee. This includes coverage against defects in workmanship and materials for 700,000 miles, seven years or three retreads from the date of manufacture when retreaded by an authorized Michelin Retread Technologies (MRT) dealer.