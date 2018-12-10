News/e-commerce
December 10, 2018

Maxxis Tires Adds TireGet as Authorized Online Retailer

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Nokian Tyres Opens New Nashville Headquarters

Pirelli Announces Grand Prix Tire Compounds for 2019 

Kumho Tire USA Appoints Samuel Choi As New CEO

Maxxis Tires Adds TireGet as Authorized Online Retailer

Applied Computer Resources Releases Bay-masteR Tech Shop Management Software

Snap-on Heavy-Duty Parts Washer Automates Cleaning to Save Time

Cooper Opens Distribution Center in Mississippi

Michelin Recalls Certain CrossClimate SUV Tires Sold in Canada

AME Introduces New Seized Wheel Solution for Tractor Trailers

Nexen Tire Selected as OE on 2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Maxxis Tires TireGet

Maxxis Tires USA has partnered with TireGet, an online tire selling platform, to become part of Maxxis’ authorized retailer network.

Through the partnership, TireGet is authorized to sell Maxxis product on an e-commerce platform and offer all Maxxis manufacture warranties.

“We are very excited to be an authorized supplier of quality Maxxis product,” said Chris Jenkins, president of TireGet.com. “Maxxis is on the cusp of breaking out in the United States and sees our approach to the market as unique. We are glad to be able to offer this solid brand to the consumer.”

 

 

 

Show Full Article