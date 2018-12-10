Maxxis Tires Adds TireGet as Authorized Online Retailer

Maxxis Tires USA has partnered with TireGet, an online tire selling platform, to become part of Maxxis’ authorized retailer network.

Through the partnership, TireGet is authorized to sell Maxxis product on an e-commerce platform and offer all Maxxis manufacture warranties.

“We are very excited to be an authorized supplier of quality Maxxis product,” said Chris Jenkins, president of TireGet.com. “Maxxis is on the cusp of breaking out in the United States and sees our approach to the market as unique. We are glad to be able to offer this solid brand to the consumer.”