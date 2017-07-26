MAT Holdings Relaunches Bendix Fleet Brake Line

MAT Holdings, Inc. announced the relaunch of the Bendix Brakes brand Fleet MetLok product line, a line of automotive disc brake pads and rotors designed specifically for use in severe-duty applications, as well as service and pursuit vehicles.

The Fleet MetLok product line has been enhanced to provide even better friction performance and coverage, and expanded to include rotors as well as pads, the company said.

Bendix Fleet MetLok semi- and low-metallic brake pads feature friction formulations proven to provide noise-free performance, fade and heat tolerance, and durability according to the company.

The Fleet MetLok rotors are built with Alloyed Carbon Performance Castings and are ideal for use in heavy hauling, towing, frequent stopping, and pursuit applications, such as in work vans, tow trucks, taxis, police vehicles, construction pickup trucks, and more.

