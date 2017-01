Chassis parts and control arms manufacturer, MAS Industries, has added 113 new part numbers – now on the company’s new Buyers Guide.

The 113 new numbers are available now and include popular late model applications such as: the 2004-14 Chevrolet Malibu, 2007-14 Honda CR-V, 2006-16 Dodge Charger, 2003-06 Ford Expedition and 2009-14 Nissan Murano.

