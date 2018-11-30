News/Marangoni Group
November 30, 2018

Marangoni and Vipal Form Partnership

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

VIP Tires & Service ‘Oil Changes for Education’ Initiative Raises $6,070 for Local Schools

Nexen Tire Selected as OE on 2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Advance Auto Parts Shifting Corporate Headquarters to Raleigh, NC

Tuffy Tire & Auto Centers in Florida Sold to New Owners

Marangoni and Vipal Form Partnership

Snap-on Heavy-Duty Parts Washer Automates Cleaning to Save Time

Apollo Tyres' Chairman Decorated with 'Order of the Rising Sun'

Cooper Opens Distribution Center in Mississippi

Michelin Recalls Certain CrossClimate SUV Tires Sold in Canada

Thousands From The Alliance Take To The Streets To Attend AAPEX Show

Marangoni Vipal Rubber retreading partnership

Marangoni SPA and Borrachas Vipal SA have formed a partnership aimed at increasing both companies’ synergies and productivity to strengthen the industrial and commercial organization of both groups.

Marangoni said its partnership with Vipal will create “the largest global independent player in the tyre retreading sector.” The project will develop in 2019, Marangoni said.

The first phase will involve activities in the Americas. Vittorio Marangoni, Chairman of the Marangoni Group, said, “We are pleased to finally be able to announce this agreement, which is the first result of the new strategic lines of development we recently adopted.”

This story will be updated.

Show Full Article