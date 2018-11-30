Marangoni and Vipal Form Partnership

Marangoni SPA and Borrachas Vipal SA have formed a partnership aimed at increasing both companies’ synergies and productivity to strengthen the industrial and commercial organization of both groups.

Marangoni said its partnership with Vipal will create “the largest global independent player in the tyre retreading sector.” The project will develop in 2019, Marangoni said.

The first phase will involve activities in the Americas. Vittorio Marangoni, Chairman of the Marangoni Group, said, “We are pleased to finally be able to announce this agreement, which is the first result of the new strategic lines of development we recently adopted.”

This story will be updated.