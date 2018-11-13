Magna Tyres To Double Production Capacity Netherlands Plant

With an eye toward expected growth in 2019 and an expansion at its Hardenberg plant in the Netherlands, Magna Tyres Group said production will increase to 7,000 tires at the plant in 2019.

The company, two months out of its plant expansion said its increase in production capacity will continue its global increase in production aimed at improving product availability for Magna’s customer base worldwide.

The company noted that its increased production at its Netherlands plant is not subject to Chinese anti-dumping tariffs and helps the company increase its position in the global OTR market.