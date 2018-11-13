News/Magna Tyres Group
November 13, 2018

Magna Tyres To Double Production Capacity Netherlands Plant

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

Magna Tyres Netherlands Plant
Magna Tyres’ plant in Hardenberg in the Netherlands

With an eye toward expected growth in 2019 and an expansion at its Hardenberg plant in the Netherlands, Magna Tyres Group said production will increase to 7,000 tires at the plant in 2019.

The company, two months out of its plant expansion said its increase in production capacity will continue its global increase in production aimed at improving product availability for Magna’s customer base worldwide.

The company noted that its increased production at its Netherlands plant is not subject to Chinese anti-dumping tariffs and  helps the company increase its position in the global OTR market.

