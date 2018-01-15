Magna Tyres has reopened its OBO Tyres factory, which will launch its tire production operations in the Netherlands.

Magna’s OBO factory, located in Hardenberg, will allow the tiremaker to lower transportation costs and import duties on its tires and invest in more production capacity, the Dutch manufacturer said. Magna Tyres that will be produced at the plant inclide the Magna MA02, M-terrain and AG24.

Magna Tyres CEO Michael de Ruijter and René de Vent, Alderman municipality of Hardenberg, unveiled the first Magna “Made in Holland” production Jan. 11 at the facility’s “grand reopening” event.

Magna acquired the OBO Tyres, Netherlands’ largest retreader, in December 2016.

According to Magna Tyres, the acquisition is the next step for the tiremaker’s global expansion plan and will allow Magna to offer customers a larger product range, and possibly lower costs. The integration of the two companies will start in January 2017, and OBO will continue to operate under the same name.