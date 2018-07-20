News/Magna Tyres Group
July 20, 2018

Magna Tyres Introduces Magna M-Terminal for Terminal Tractors, Trailers

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Magna Tyres M-Terminal Tire
Magna Tyres’ M-Terminal tire

Magna Tyres Group has added the Magna M-Terminal to its tire range.

After an extensive trial and testing period, the tire has now been released to the market. It is intended to provide high traction and durability in tough, demanding applications. It is manufactured consistent with the most recent Magna radial tire technology and designed for terminal tractors and trailers, mainly used for industrial applications pertaining to all sorts of cargo.

With the reinforced sidewalls on the Magna M-Terminal, the tire has improved damage resistance with puncture protection. The new and improved exterior is also well protected against heat build-up inside the tire, the tiremaker says.

The tire is available in sizes 280/75R22.5 and 310/80R22.5, which the company says fit the most commonly and standardly used equipment in the industry.

