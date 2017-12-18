News/golf carts
December 18, 2017

Low-Speed Vehicle Market Expected to Reach $4.1 billion by 2022

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

New Tire Recycling System Reduces Carbon Emissions

Bridgestone Expands Olympics Education Program in South Korea

Raybestos Introduces New Brake Pads

Mark Your Calendars for The 2018 Asian Retread Conference

Low-Speed Vehicle Market Expected to Reach $4.1 billion by 2022

New Study Says American Shoppers Prefer Physical Stores vs. Online

Fisker, Hakim Unique Group to Create Autonomous Shuttle

Doublestar to Pay Toyo $1.6 Million in Contempt Sanctions

Big O Adds 44 Central U.S. Locations

New CEO, Executives at Hankook

golf cart
Golf carts are expected to be the largest segment of the low-speed vehicle market for North America.

The demand for low-speed vehicles in gated communities, resorts and across college campuses is expected to fuel demand through 2022, according to a Research and Markets report.

The low-speed vehicle market is expected to grow from $3.57 billion in 2017 to $4.15 billion in 2022, the report said.

In the low-speed vehicle market, personnel carriers seating two to eight people, are projected to be in high demand by consumers with an increase in shorter commutes.

The golf cart market is expected to be the largest segment of the low-speed vehicle market for North America due to an increase of interest in electric cars and golf courses in the region.

The U.S. market is estimated to dominate the low-speed vehicles market through 2022, due to high purchase orders from the U.S. military for utility vehicles.

RELATED: Michelin Offers Tweel Golf Cart Tires

Show Full Article