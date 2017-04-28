News/Raybestos
April 28, 2017

Limited-Edition Vintage Raybestos Cabinets Available

Brake Parts Inc.’s Raybestos brand has launched medium and large-sized cabinets featuring its limited-edition vintage image.

The medium cabinet measures 19-3/4-inches high, 30-inches wide and 13-inches deep. The large cabinet measures 38-inches high, 32-inches wide and 15-inches deep. There is also an option to purchase the cabinet with six sets of Element3 EHT Enhanced Hybrid Technology or Element3 PG Professional Grade brake pads. Cabinet quantities are limited.

For more information about the Raybestos branded cabinet collection, visit raybestos.com.

