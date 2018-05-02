KYB Americas Corp.’s Parts Professionals Promotion Returns

KYB Americas Corp. has launched its early summer Mount Up! promotion that runs from May through the end of June.

Parts professionals will have an opportunity to earn up to $450 depending on items sold. KYB says the promotion seeks to reward the hard-working counter professionals serving the industry. Entries can come from the U.S. and Canada.

“Every year, we think strategically on how we can leverage our marketing and promotional activities to create exposure to our product and category,” said Mac McGovern, KYB Americas’ marketing and training director. “By offering promotions that target several different levels in the distribution channel we are helping our customer partners sell more parts. Our programs also create an opportunity to open a conversation with motorists and service providers on vehicle safety, handling and control benefits of ride control replacement.”

KYB Corporation is a $4.2 billion global hydraulics manufacturer with over 8,100 employees and sells its products in over 100 countries. The company is one of the world’s largest supplier of shocks and struts to vehicle manufacturers and has a full range of domestic and import shocks and struts for the aftermarket.