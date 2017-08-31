News/Kumho Tire
August 31, 2017

Kumho Offering Fall Rebate Program

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

Kumho Tire USA has announced the “It’s Not Just Back to School” fall 2017 rebate program.

The rebate program is offering consumers up to $70 Visa prepaid card by purchasing a set of four qualifying Kumho tires from Sep. 1 through Oct. 31.

Tires eligible for a $70 or $50 Visa prepaid card include:

  • Crugen HT51
  • Road Venture AT51
  • Road Venture MT KL71
  • Crugen Premium KL33

Consumers can submit their rebate either online or by mail by Nov. 30 in order to receive a Kumho Tire Visa prepaid card. The rebate form and proof of purchase are required for eligibility.

For more details about rebate, please visit the Kumho Tire USA here.

