Kumho Offering Fall Rebate Program
Kumho Tire USA has announced the “It’s Not Just Back to School” fall 2017 rebate program.
The rebate program is offering consumers up to $70 Visa prepaid card by purchasing a set of four qualifying Kumho tires from Sep. 1 through Oct. 31.
Tires eligible for a $70 or $50 Visa prepaid card include:
- Crugen HT51
- Road Venture AT51
- Road Venture MT KL71
- Crugen Premium KL33
Consumers can submit their rebate either online or by mail by Nov. 30 in order to receive a Kumho Tire Visa prepaid card. The rebate form and proof of purchase are required for eligibility.
For more details about rebate, please visit the Kumho Tire USA here.