Kumho Offering Fall Rebate Program

Kumho Tire USA has announced the “It’s Not Just Back to School” fall 2017 rebate program.

The rebate program is offering consumers up to $70 Visa prepaid card by purchasing a set of four qualifying Kumho tires from Sep. 1 through Oct. 31.

Tires eligible for a $70 or $50 Visa prepaid card include:

Crugen HT51

Road Venture AT51

Road Venture MT KL71

Crugen Premium KL33

Consumers can submit their rebate either online or by mail by Nov. 30 in order to receive a Kumho Tire Visa prepaid card. The rebate form and proof of purchase are required for eligibility.

For more details about rebate, please visit the Kumho Tire USA here.