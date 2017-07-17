Kumho Execs Threaten Resignation if Company is Sold to Doublestar

Forty-one Kumho Tire executives, including CEO Lee Han-seob, have threatened to resign if the tiremaker is sold to Doublestar, according to Business Korea.

“We are absolutely opposed to selling the company to Doublestar, which is unqualified. We strongly ask our creditors to help Kumho Tire remain part of Kumho Asiana Group,” the group said in a July 13 statement.

In the same statement, the execs reiterated that they cannot accept the D management evaluation of Kumho Tire.

About 750 employees, including researchers, issued a separate statement asking creditors to stop the sales process.

“Stop the sales process which is opposed to internal employees and regional sentiments and ensure Kumho Tire an opportunity to recover the competitiveness itself,” they said.