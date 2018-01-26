News/Mid-American Trucking Show
January 26, 2018

Kellie Pickler Headlining Mid-America Trucking Show Concert

Country music star Kellie Pickler will perform at the 2018 Mid-American Trucking Show.

Country music star Kellie Pickler will headline the 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) concert, which is free for all attendees on March 23.

With four solo albums – including the critically acclaimed ‘100 Proof’ – the former “American Idol” contestant is known for putting on a fun, high-tempo performance.

Doors of the Kentucky Exposition Center will open at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, and the show will kick off at 7:00 p.m. Free tickets will be available at the Mobil Delvac booth (booth #18160 in the North Hall) on Thursday and Friday during regular show hours.

“Every year, the Mobil Delvac Driver Appreciation Concert gives us the chance to spend time with and honor the remarkable men and women who drive today’s trucking industry forward,” said Cassandra Clarke, commercial offer advisor for on-highway vehicles at ExxonMobil. “We’re proud to be sponsoring our tenth straight concert, and we look forward to celebrating with our colleagues and friends across the industry in Louisville.”

