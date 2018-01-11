Hyundai Mobis e-Corner Module Could Mean More Industry Change

Hyundai Mobis will be highlighting technologies it is developing to make the car of the future safer, more user-friendly and greener as the industry races towards autonomous and electrified vehicles at CES 2018.

Hyundai Mobis has invested approximately 7% of its annual parts revenue into its research and development efforts over the past three year with plans to increase this investment to about 10 percent of expected revenue by 2021. Approximately half of that amount goes into advanced research and development, with heavy emphasis on autonomous sensors, biometrics and information and communications technology.

At the center of the company’s environmental offerings is the e-Corner Module, its first integrated, modular platform specifically designed for electric and other eco-friendly vehicles.

The company says the Mobis technology has the potential to change the industry since it incorporates a motor, e-Damper, Brake by Wire, and Steer by Wire technologies in a compact package that can be installed in each wheel. That means it does away with the need for a traditional chassis and central engine and gives electric or fuel cell vehicles four-wheel drive capabilities.

The change to no chassis would most likely require for the redesign of lifts, equipment and alignments in order to accommodate the evolution.

In addition, this change also allows OEMs more freedom in car design, including ample space for battery or hydrogen storage, as well as improvements in ride quality and stability and energy efficiency. Hyundai Mobis aims to complete development of the e-Corner Module by 2021.