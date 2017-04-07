Hankook Wins Red Dot Design Award 2017

Hankook Tire Co. has earned a Red Dot Design Award 2017 for its Laufenn I FIT the studless winter tire.

“Following last year’s multiple wins from Red Dot Design, this award once again solidifies Hankook Tire’s commitment and determination to lead future driving through progressive innovation and creative design,” said Seung Hwa Suh, vice chairman and CEO of Hankook Tire. “We will continue to contribute to advancement in driving with aspiration for innovative technology, both through Hankook and Laufenn’s dedicated technology leadership.”

The Red Dot Design Award is an international design prize awarded by the Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen, Germany.

The award-winning I FIT was highly evaluated for its stable driving performance and excellent grip on snowy and wet conditions, Hankook said.

With a high portion of Laufenn tires’ sales coming from Europe and North America, Hankook Tire is now focusing on shifting the brand’s paradigm by transforming it into a true global name. The tiremaker plans on expanding coverage of Laufenn from 62 countries in 2016 to 82 countries in 2017, it said.