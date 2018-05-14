Hankook Tire Acquires Digital Prototype Company

According to Business Korea, Hankook Tire has acquired a 75% share of Model Solution, a Korea-based advanced digital prototype solution company, for an estimated $62 million USD.

“The acquisition is in line with the company’s strategy to secure new growth engines by aggressively acquiring companies with advanced technology and design capabilities,” according to the report.

Model Solution specializes in design and manufacturing of prototypes and molds for new products across many product markets. The company, founded in 1993, began its work in prototype solution services in 2007 and currently has over 400 clients globally.