Hankook Offers 2017 ‘Great Catch’ Rebate Promo

Hankook Tire America Corp. is offering consumers up to $100 for purchasing a set of four qualifying Hankook tires with its 2017 “Great Catch” mail-in rebate promotion. The rebate is eligible for purchases made March 18- May 31.

“As many drivers transition to all-season tires this time of year, the ‘Great Catch’ rebate promotion rewards consumers for purchasing Hankook’s highest performing passenger or light truck tires,” said Jae Bum Park, senior vice president of marketing, Hankook Tire America Corp. “With seven different models as a part of the promotion, drivers have the opportunity to save on a varied selection of tires to accommodate a wide-range of vehicles.”

Qualifying products that are part of the 2017 “Great Catch” mail-in rebate offer include:

– Hankook Ventus V12 evo2 – $100 rebate

– Hankook Ventus S1 evo2 SUV – $100 rebate

– Hankook Dynapro HP2 – $100 rebate

– Hankook Ventus S1 noble2 – $80 rebate

– Hankook Dynapro HT – $60 rebate

– Hankook Optimo H727 – $50 rebate

– Hankook Ventus V2 concept2 – $40 rebate

For more information about the rebate promotion, visit hankooktire.com/us.