GRI Debuts Industrial Wide Tread Solid Tire

After the release of GRI’s Globestar tire in 2002, the company has decided to follow up one of their most popular tires with its new Globestar Wide Tread (WT) solid tire.

The tire was created to fit the needs of growing market demand for a wider industrial tire. When GRI analyzed the the global industrial tire market, specifically in Asia, the company found an increasing need for wide tires to support demands of high load carrying capacity, extended tire life, and assurance of tire sustainability.

Globestar WT is designed with low heat buildup and high chipping and chunking resistance. The tire’s tread lug depth, lug gaps, circumferential lateral grooves and other unique design features help the tire run with minimum noise and outstanding lateral guidance according to the company. The tread width of Globestar WT provides higher contact area and lower tire distortion when turning and sharp cornering.