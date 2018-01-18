Goodyear Pilots Tire Maintenance Program for On-Demand Mobility Services

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. has introduced its fleet services business model to shared mobility providers to improve urban fleet operations in response to the rise in on-demand car sharing and ride-hailing services.

Goodyear is launching the pilot program with STRATIM, a San Francisco-based startup whose technology platform tracks, monitors and oversees fleet maintenance for tens of thousands of vehicles operated by more than 50 mobility services in more than 25 markets across North America.

“As shared mobility continues to grow in popularity, we are seeing applications where miles driven per vehicle increase from 15,000 per year to as much 5,000 per month,” said Chris Helsel, Goodyear’s chief technology officer. “Those increased miles mean increased demand for tire maintenance and repair, especially when you consider customer expectations for comfort and safety from a mobility service.”

The new program will leverage Goodyear’s proprietary, artificial intelligence technology to help STRATIM’s clients predict when their tires need service or replacement to improve overall tire management and maximize uptime across the fleet.

“Vehicle maintenance and uptime are critical metrics for all mobility services,” said Sean Behr, CEO of STRATIM. “Companies that can efficiently take care of their cars, minimize costs and be hyper-efficient will be the companies that win in the long run. Goodyear’s tire maintenance solutions are game changers for the industry.”

According to the company, Goodyear sees mobile fleet solutions for passenger vehicles as an emerging market, allowing it to continue serving its traditional customers through the nation’s largest network of tire and service locations while also looking to the fast pace of what’s next in mobility.

“Our predictive analytics and fleet solutions are great innovations for new mobility providers,” said Helsel. “As these services develop, and as shared mobility and autonomous vehicles get more trial and adoption, Goodyear will continue to innovate with the industry.”