Goodyear Announces New Senior Leadership Roles

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. has named Chris Delaney as president of Goodyear’s Europe, Middle East, and Africa business unit; Ryan Patterson as president of Goodyear’s Asia Pacific business unit; and Scott Rogers as the new North America consumer business.

Prior to the promotion, Delaney was president of the company’s Asia Pacific business since 2015. Patterson will succeed Delaney in the Asia Pacific business unit. Prior Delaney’s promotion, he was president of the company’s North America consumer business since September 2014.

Additionally, Scott Rogers has been named to succeed Patterson as president, North America consumer. He has been the chief marketing officer for the North America consumer business since 2009. All new roles are effective immediately.

“With the announcement today of new roles for Chris, Ryan and Scott, we are placing proven Goodyear leaders in key roles that will enable us to further execute our strategy, deliver on our business objectives and create sustainable value for our shareholders,” said Richard J. Kramer, Goodyear chairman and CEO.

The new appointments were due to the retirement of Jean-Claude Kihn from his position as president of Goodyear’s EMEA business, effective later this year.

Delaney joined Goodyear in August 2015, following four years as CEO of Goodman Fielder Limited, the largest public food company in Australia and New Zealand.

Patterson began his Goodyear career in 2002 with roles of increasing responsibility in Latin America. He has been part of Goodyear’s North America leadership team since 2008, first as finance director, consumer, and then in 2012, as vice president, consumer operations and customer development.

Scott Rogers has been the chief marketing officer for Goodyear’s North America business since he joined the company in 2009. Over the past few years, he has taken on additional responsibilities, including overseeing company-owned retail stores and the racing tire business.