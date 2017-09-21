Goodyear Acquires Ventech Systems

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. has acquired Ventech Systems GmbH, an automated tire inspection technology.

“Over the past three years, our Goodyear Proactive Solutions business has collaborated with Ventech Systems to integrate its data gathering and analysis capabilities into our fleet management solution,” said Christopher Helsel, Goodyear vice president and chief technology officer. “Feedback from our fleet customers has been excellent, and we view this as an important opportunity to enhance our service and value proposition for customers.”

The acquisition of Ventech Systems will further expand Goodyear Proactive Solutions’ commercial offerings that will enable fleet operators to measure tire pressure, tread depth and vehicle weight on all their vehicles each time they enter or exit their depot.