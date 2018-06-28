Giti Tire Expands its Commercial Tire Line into North America

Giti Tire (USA) is bringing its namesake Giti brand of commercial truck tires to North America with a comprehensive line-up for long haul, regional, urban/light duty and mixed service applications. The tire manufacturer provides original equipment commercial truck tires to more than 300 models of trucks and buses worldwide with commercial dealer networks across the globe. The Giti brand for replacement and OE is now available in North America.

“We are very excited to be launching the Giti brand of commercial truck tires in the U.S. and Canada. Having our own R&D Center in South Carolina affords us access to global technology while focusing on specific service conditions for our clientele in North America,” said Armand Allaire, executive vice president of commercial sales for Giti Tire (USA) Ltd. in a company media release. “Our Giti brand incorporates outstanding retreadability into 17 tread patterns and 59 SKUs. We also updated pattern naming conventions to help users and dealers select the correct application, making it simple for owner operators, fleets and dealers to shop. For instance, GTL922FS means Giti Trailer Long Haul and FS is Fuel Saving.”

The new Giti brand of commercial truck tires now available to North American fleets and owner operators includes:

GSR225 – Regional steer

GDL633FS – Long-haul ultra wide base drive tire

GTL933FS –Long-haul ultra wide base trailer tire

GAM851 – All-position mixed service tire

Based in Rancho Cucamonga, California, Giti Tire (USA) Ltd. is the sales, marketing, and distribution company for North America. The Giti family of brands: Giti; GT Radial; Primewell, and Dextero tires. Visit www.gititrucktires.com to see the full product line.