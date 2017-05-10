News/Gabriel Ride Control
May 10, 2017

Gabriel Unveils App for Testing Vehicle Suspension

Editor's Note: Gabriel Ride Control is now offering a new app that allows users to check a vehicle’s suspension from their smartphone.

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Tri-Ace Awarding $50,000 to Baja 1000 Winner

Wix Adds Three National Trainers

Titan Supporting FFA, 4-H Projects

Federal Wins Red Dot Award

Spectra Premium Mobile Application Wins Award

ZC Rubber to Build Industrial Tires in Thailand

NAM, Goodyear Award Ohio Senator for Manufacturing Support

McCarthy Tire Purchases Commercial Division of Sandone Tire

Cooper Launches Evolution H/T

Doublestar Forms Consortium to Buy Kumho

Gabriel Ride Control is now offering a new app that allows users to check a vehicle’s suspension from their smartphone. The Gabriel Ride Control, LLC – Suspension Test is available on both iOS and Android.

After downloading the app, users simply add their vehicle by selecting the year, make, model and style and add information on the estimated shock/strut mileage. Users then pick which of the four corners they wish to test. Simple instructions guide users in how to conduct the test by placing the phone over one of the corners and bouncing the corner once.

The test results include information and scores for performance and mileage, along with an overall score, the company said. After testing, app users can find out which parts they need and where to get them.

Save

Save

Show Full Article