Gabriel Unveils App for Testing Vehicle Suspension

Editor's Note: Gabriel Ride Control is now offering a new app that allows users to check a vehicle’s suspension from their smartphone.

Gabriel Ride Control is now offering a new app that allows users to check a vehicle’s suspension from their smartphone. The Gabriel Ride Control, LLC – Suspension Test is available on both iOS and Android.

After downloading the app, users simply add their vehicle by selecting the year, make, model and style and add information on the estimated shock/strut mileage. Users then pick which of the four corners they wish to test. Simple instructions guide users in how to conduct the test by placing the phone over one of the corners and bouncing the corner once.

The test results include information and scores for performance and mileage, along with an overall score, the company said. After testing, app users can find out which parts they need and where to get them.

Save

Save