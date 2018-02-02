Former Ford CEO Mark Fields Joins ATD Board of Directors

American Tire Distributors welcomed former Ford Motor Company CEO Mark Fields to its Board of Directors at the start of the month.

Fields, who amassed 28 years of experience with Ford, recently joined TPG Capital, a private equity firm and ATD shareholder, to focus on TPG’s industrial practice. During his tenure as Ford CEO, the company delivered record profits in 2015 and 2016, according to a press release.

He comes to ATD during a transformational time in the company, the press release says.

“We are honored to welcome Mark to our board,” said Stuart Schuette, president and CEO of ATD. “Mark’s automotive experience combined with his passion for optimizing growth-oriented, technology-enabled businesses will be a catalyst to our go-forward business strategy.”

In 2017, ATD changed its organizational structure including the function of its sales and supply chain teams, added new technology and expanded its hub-and-spoke network to optimize inventory management.

“I’m excited about ATD’s business strategy,” Fields said. “They are well-positioned to drove innovation, change and support to their customers allowing them to lead in the market and stay competitive as the industry and consumer behaviors evolve.”