First Member Meeting for Federated, Pronto to be Held in April

Federated Auto Parts and Pronto will hold their first combined member meeting since the combining automotive supply efforts.

The meeting for the Automotive Parts Service Group (The Group), which was created to merge the automotive parts supply operations of Federated and Pronto, will be held April 1-12 at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas.

“Following two previously contracted meetings held in separate locations, we are looking forward to having members of The Group together under one roof for what promises to be a very informative and productive series of meetings and events,” said Larry Pavey, CEO of The Group. “We continue to see how the power of collaboration has had a positive impact on business for both members and suppliers. This meeting will provide an excellent opportunity for attendees to learn from each other, strengthen relationships and identify ways to prosper together.”

Members from both groups will attend one-on-one supplier meetings, a combined vendor booth show and informational breakout sessions where they will be updated on data and information systems, national account programs, new supplier programs and other business process improvements. It is anticipated that this meeting will be well attended by members and suppliers due to combined opportunities and the convenient central location.