November 8, 2018

First Magna OTR Tires Produced in Thailand Released for U.S. Market

Due to the increasing demand for OTR tires in America, Magna Tyres has further expanded its production capacity in Thailand.

With production in Thailand, Magna Tyres says its products are free from Chinese anti-dumping tariffs, which will allow the company to increase its presence in the American market with potential dealers.

The expansion in additional production capacity at Magna’s Thai plant will also help the company meet customer demand worldwide. The company said additional sizes and tires will be announced early next year.

